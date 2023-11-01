Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $81,228,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 551.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,828,000 after purchasing an additional 521,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

