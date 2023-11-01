Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Issued By DA Davidson

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $570,530.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

