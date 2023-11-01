PFG Investments LLC Sells 843 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,512,000 after buying an additional 13,447,605 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after buying an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,988,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SUSA stock opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $97.71.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

