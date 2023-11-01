PFG Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 660.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHF opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.20. The stock has a market cap of $942.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $240.08 and a 12-month high of $282.37.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

