PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $176.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $191.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.