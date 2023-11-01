Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

