American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Up 1.9 %

American Express stock opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $138.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.