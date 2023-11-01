Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

