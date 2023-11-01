PFG Investments LLC Purchases 942 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 635.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.66%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

