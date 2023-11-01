PFG Investments LLC Buys 453 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of BGRN opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

