PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

