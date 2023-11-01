PFG Investments LLC Buys 700 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGDM opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

