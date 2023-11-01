PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,831 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 12.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.0% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SAP stock opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $92.67 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.10.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
