PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,831 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 12.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.0% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 0.2 %

SAP stock opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $92.67 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.