Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Stock Position Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.