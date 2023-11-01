Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Stock Position Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.