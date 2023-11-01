PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

