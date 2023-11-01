DA Davidson Comments on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share.

HOG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

