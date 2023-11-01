KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,017,920,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.