Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.34.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.85. The company has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,922.54, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

