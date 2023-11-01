Amkor Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amkor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,752,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $66,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,008,100 shares of company stock worth $232,388,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.