Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of VinFast Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.
