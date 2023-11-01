Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ:VFS opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of VinFast Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

