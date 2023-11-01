DA Davidson Lowers UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Neutral

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $122.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 38.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

