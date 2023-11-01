FY2023 EPS Estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Cut by Analyst

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 24.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

