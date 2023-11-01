Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

NYSE:BAC opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

