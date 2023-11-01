Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a research report issued on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.99) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($5.27) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roku from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,516 shares of company stock worth $1,108,054. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

