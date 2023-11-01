JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

