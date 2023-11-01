EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
ESMT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 61.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in EngageSmart by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EngageSmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
ESMT stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 188.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.75.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.
