PFG Investments LLC Acquires 3,186 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 385,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

