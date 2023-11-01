PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 16,518 Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (BATS:NUDV)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (BATS:NUDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 4.13% of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUDV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.90.

About Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF

The Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (NUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US-listed companies that exhibit high dividend yields and meet certain ESG criteria. NUDV was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

