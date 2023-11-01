PFG Investments LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

