PFG Investments LLC Has $441,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 733,402 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,498.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,774 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 133.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 703,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after purchasing an additional 401,894 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.52.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

