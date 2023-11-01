Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,872,000 after buying an additional 62,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after buying an additional 46,873 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $750,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at $22,594,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $291,895.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,419.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at $22,594,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,409 shares of company stock worth $1,383,629. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 157.56 and a beta of 0.67. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.