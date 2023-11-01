Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,334 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,500,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,578,000. NNS Holding acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,935,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 92,409 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 0.7 %

MSGS opened at $168.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.77.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

