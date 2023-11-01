Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,057 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Boyd Gaming worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $128,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,764,310 shares in the company, valued at $654,208,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $128,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,764,310 shares in the company, valued at $654,208,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,267,096.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,121 shares of company stock worth $10,183,303. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.