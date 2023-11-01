Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 174,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $67,832,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $252.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.64 and its 200-day moving average is $262.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $217.70 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.