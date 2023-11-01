Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,363,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $156,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,994.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total transaction of $156,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,994.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,540 shares of company stock valued at $549,885. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $133.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.