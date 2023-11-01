Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,348,648 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,937,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 99,593 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

