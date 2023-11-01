Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 287.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,787,233. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.