Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $9 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,023 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Landstar System worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Landstar System by 500.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 150.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Landstar System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $148.23 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.