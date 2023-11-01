Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,643 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.