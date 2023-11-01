Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 241,368 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 241,368 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,154,000 after purchasing an additional 435,591 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.05%.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

