Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vail Resorts worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $212.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vail Resorts

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.