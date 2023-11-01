Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.26 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,886 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avory & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 62,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.16.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

