Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,221 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $196.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.29. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

