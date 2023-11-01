133,469 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.