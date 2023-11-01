Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,754 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

