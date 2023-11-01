Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 72,597 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 342.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,816 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,597 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Splunk worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.15 and a 1 year high of $148.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

