Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 1,548 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2,418.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $150.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

