Headlands Technologies LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Free Report) by 17,821.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 500,050.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TWM opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

