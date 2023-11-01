Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,164 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $150.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

