Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Snap-on worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $257.94 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.55 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.72 and a 200 day moving average of $265.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

